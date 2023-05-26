How OWENN Went From Taylor Swift Backup Dancer To Opener On The Eras Tour

On Roblox, fans were invited backstage for an exclusive interview between OWENN and iHeartRadio's Emily Curl. In addition to being a talented musician and performer, he revealed that he's also "the best cook" and even went to culinary school before he started dancing. After training at Broadway Dance Center, OWENN revealed he got to do work for both Beyoncé and Rihanna. You also may have seen him in Swift's "Lover" music video— or dancing on the Reputation stadium tour in 2018— and Normani's "Motivation" video. Although he started out as a dancer, OWENN was always around musicians— his mother was signed to Sony and he grew up in studios. As for his inspiration, they're just as wide-ranging as his performance: Prince, Fleetwood Mac, and more recently, KISS.

As for his Eras Tour opening gig, OWENN went for it on his own, reaching out to Swift's manager for the opportunity and telling him confidently, "I'm the one." You can catch OWENN on The Eras Tour starting on June 2, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field. After opening for six of Taylor's shows that month, he will return on August 4th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.