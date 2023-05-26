How OWENN Went From Taylor Swift Backup Dancer To Opener On The Eras Tour

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 27, 2023

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

OWENN is just a week away from starting a once-in-a-lifetime gig opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour and fans were lucky enough to get to see him up close and personal during his iHeartLand takeover in Fortnite and on Roblox.

On Friday, May 26th, the talented vocalist treated fans in Fortnite to a brilliant two-song set on the State Farm Park stage, which started with his newest single "LUV." For fans of OWENN, players were able to play the trivia challenge game of "How Fan Are You?" to test their knowledge of the singer for a chance to win gold.

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

OWENN and his band gave it their all for the fans on Roblox with their next tune. For his second song of the set, "Baby Girl," OWENN brought the energy, the suave dance moves, and the drama— falling to his knees before popping back up and gyrating through the song's transcendent bridge. After the singer finished the show with a humble, "Thank you," fans were able to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. Fans can gather all the sound energy they can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards, and even collect their very own radio pets.

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

After the show, Jake from State Farm kept the party going in Fortnite by inviting players to check out iHeartLand's mini-games, which include obstacle courses, high-speed races, and more. They also got a chance to show off their best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor.

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

On Roblox, fans were invited backstage for an exclusive interview between OWENN and iHeartRadio's Emily Curl. In addition to being a talented musician and performer, he revealed that he's also "the best cook" and even went to culinary school before he started dancing. After training at Broadway Dance Center, OWENN revealed he got to do work for both Beyoncé and Rihanna. You also may have seen him in Swift's "Lover" music video— or dancing on the Reputation stadium tour in 2018— and Normani's "Motivation" video. Although he started out as a dancer, OWENN was always around musicians— his mother was signed to Sony and he grew up in studios. As for his inspiration, they're just as wide-ranging as his performance: Prince, Fleetwood Mac, and more recently, KISS.

As for his Eras Tour opening gig, OWENN went for it on his own, reaching out to Swift's manager for the opportunity and telling him confidently, "I'm the one." You can catch OWENN on The Eras Tour starting on June 2, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field. After opening for six of Taylor's shows that month, he will return on August 4th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

