Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' During Eras Tour Speech
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 21, 2023
Taylor Swift is living her best life! During her Eras Tour takeover at Gillette Stadium this weekend, the pop star made a heartfelt speech to fans before performing the Midnights song "Question...?"
"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever and I just want to thank you for being a part of that," Swift told her fans on Saturday night (May 20th) while strumming her guitar. "It's not just the tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories," she said before playing "Question...?"
📹 | “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life… it’s not just the tour… my life finally feels like it makes sense… so I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories”— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) May 21, 2023
-Taylor Swift before “Question…?”#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/sk67oHdck4
"In all aspects of my life," no doubt includes Swift's love life which has gone through some major changes in the past month. In early April, it was revealed that the singer had parted ways with her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. Now Taylor is rumored to be dating the 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. Earlier this month, The Sun broke the news that Swift and Healy had been dating for less than two months. Taylor and Matty are "madly in love" and are "massively proud and excited about this relationship," sources claimed on May 3rd.
Swift and Healy have also been spotted in public several times since the news broke, including Matty attending her Nashville show and the two being spotted "cuddling and kissing" on a dinner date with friend Jack Antonoff. Most recently, the two were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios together late at night.