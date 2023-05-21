Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' During Eras Tour Speech

Taylor Swift is living her best life! During her Eras Tour takeover at Gillette Stadium this weekend, the pop star made a heartfelt speech to fans before performing the Midnights song "Question...?"

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever and I just want to thank you for being a part of that," Swift told her fans on Saturday night (May 20th) while strumming her guitar. "It's not just the tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories," she said before playing "Question...?"