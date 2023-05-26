North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The State
By Sarah Tate
May 26, 2023
You don't have to fly halfway across the world to Italy to find incredible pasta, lovingly made and mixed with fresh, flavorful ingredients for a dish you'll never forget. You don't even have to leave the state!
Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the most amazing pasta you can get this side of the Atlantic, compiling a list of the best pasta dish in each state, from "creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce" to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."
So which restaurant serves up the best pasta in North Carolina?
Mama Ricotta's
This Charlotte restaurant serves up incredible pasta dishes, with the penne alla vodka being named the best of the best in the entire state. The dish is the most popular option at Mama Ricotta's, and if you take just one bite, you'll understand why.
Mama Ricotta's is located at 601 S. Kings Drive AA in Charlotte.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about North Carolina's best pasta:
"A strong favorite among locals, the penne alla vodka is the best pasta dish you'll find on Mama Ricotta's menu. With high-quality ingredients and attention to detail, it's the restaurant's most famous offering too. The penne is al dente, the spicy tomato cream sauce is spiked with pepper vodka and the dish is finished with some sautéed pancetta."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best bowls of pasta around the country.