Four destinations in North Carolina are being recognized as being some of the best places for a quick getaway from your busy life. Travel + Leisure searched around the southern United States to find some great destinations for a quick trip, compiling a list of 25 of the best weekend getaways in the South, and four spots in North Carolina managed to make the cut.

Of North Carolina's must-visit cities and destinations, Wilmington, Asheville, Bryson City and Ocracoke each earned spots as four of the best weekend getaways in the South, Wilmington with its historic beauty, Asheville for its eclectic charm, Bryson City's outdoor fun and Ocracoke's coastal living.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Dawson's Creek and other TV and film productions may have put Wilmington on the map, but there's so much more to this lively riverfront city than Hollywood ties. Stroll the Riverwalk to the skylit Old Wilmington City Market and the rambling Cotton Exchange, a shopping and dining complex spread over several historic buildings. Get Airlie Gardens tickets in advance to see 100,000 azalea trees and a live oak dating back to the 1500s. Wrightsville Beach is 10 minutes away by car, and many other powdery island options are just a bit further."

"This bohemian small city in the North Carolina mountains has been a favorite getaway for over a century. The best Asheville itinerary? Eat, hike, eat again, shop indie, drink a microbrew, repeat. .. To work off a meal (and build your appetite back up for the next), try Craggy Pinnacle, a hike popular for the amazing views from its summit, especially when the mountains are ablaze with turning leaves in fall."

"The town of Bryson City, North Carolina may be small (population: 1,500), but it's big on outdoor fun. Sitting just south of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Bryson City is a charming little mountain hub for hiking (the national park's Deep Creek Trail is a favorite), horseback riding, zip lining, brewery-going, and scenic-steam-train-riding."

"Getting to Ocracoke requires a bit of work. An island in North Carolina's remote Outer Banks, Ocracoke is only accessible by boat or ferry, but those who make the journey are rewarded with sugar-white sands and a bustling coastal village. This is a true escape as nearly all of the island is protected by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore."

Check out the full list at Travel + Leisure to read up on more of the best weekend getaways around the South.