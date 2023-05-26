Popular Breakfast Chain Named Colorado's Best Pancake House

By Zuri Anderson

May 26, 2023

Stack of Pancakes with Maple Syrup and Fresh Blueberries
Photo: Getty Images

Many restaurants serve up fluffy, warm pancakes, but no one does them justice like pancake houses. Whether you like them soaking in syrup or topped with a bunch of ingredients, these griddle cakes tend to be the star of the menu. Plenty of people, however, also flock to these eateries for sandwiches, breakfast platters, and more mouthwatering dishes.

If you're craving a nice meal with a stack of pancakes, LoveFood picked out every state's best pancake house. The website had this to say about its sweet list: "The pancakes at these top-rated places, however, take things to new heights of deliciousness. We’ve scoured the US to find the best pancake house – or diner or café with a reputation for great griddlecakes or crêpes – in every state and DC."

Writers named Snooze Colorado's top pancake house! Here's why:

"Snooze staff encourage diners to customize their own breakfasts, particularly when it comes to pancakes. If you prefer to order from the menu, its signature dish is the sweet potato buttermilk pancakes topped with house-made caramel, candied pecans and ginger butter. The pineapple upside-down pancakes, with vanilla crème anglaise and cinnamon butter, are also delicious – or you can try a few different varieties in a pancake flight."

Snooze has several locations across Colorado.

If you want to check out other states' best stack of pancakes, visit lovefood.com for the full list.

