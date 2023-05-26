Popular Breakfast Chain Named Washington's Best Pancake House

Many restaurants serve up fluffy, warm pancakes, but no one does them justice like pancake houses. Whether you like them soaking in syrup or topped with a bunch of ingredients, these griddle cakes tend to be the star of the menu. Plenty of people, however, also flock to these eateries for sandwiches, breakfast platters, and more mouthwatering dishes.

If you're craving a nice meal with a stack of pancakes, LoveFood picked out every state's best pancake house. The website had this to say about its sweet list: "The pancakes at these top-rated places, however, take things to new heights of deliciousness. We’ve scoured the US to find the best pancake house – or diner or café with a reputation for great griddlecakes or crêpes – in every state and DC."

Writers named Portage Bay Cafe Washington's top pancake house! Here's why:

"The pancakes at Portage Bay Cafe are anything but standard. The menu has Swedish-style pancakes, made with rice and tapioca flour and served with lingonberries, apple cinnamon pancakes, and vegan pancakes served with bananas and powdered sugar. All pancake orders include a trip to the café’s breakfast bar to load up on fruit, whipped cream and organic maple syrup."