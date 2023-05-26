Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Served In Stolen Ticket Lawsuit

Edwin Castro, the winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, was reportedly served legal papers in relation to a lawsuit claiming his winning ticket was stolen, the U.S. Sun reports.

Two process servers reportedly made contact with another man in his 50s who attempted to dodge the lawsuit at Castro's seven-bedroom, $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion.

“The subject said we are serving the wrong Edwin Castro,” the papers said. “I advised the subject to contact the attorney if any questions or concerns.”

Proof of service was eventually filed on May 17, which confirmed that a man at the estate eventually took the documents. In February, legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed that Castro, 30, was being sued by a man claiming to have originally purchased the winning ticket before it was stolen.

Jose Rivera claims he bought the ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, on November 7, one day prior to the record-setting drawing. Rivera said a man named 'Reggie' stole the ticket that same day and refused to give it back, instead offering to give up half as part of what Rivera described as blackmail, which led to him reporting the theft to the California Lottery and local authorities.

The California Lottery announced Castro as the winner of the record-setting November 8 lottery, with Castro accepting the lump sum prize of $997.6 million, weeks before reports of the lawsuit. Rivera said he submitted a claim form to the California Lottery claiming the ticket had been stolen and calling on an investigation before the payment was made.

The lawsuit lists both Castro and Reggie as separate defendants and Rivera is asking the court for damages, as well as to be declared the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which was the largest jackpot for a single ticket and largest cash value for a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.