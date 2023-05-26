Video Shows NYPD SUV Try To Box In Moped On Highway

A video shared online appears to show a New York Police Department SUV swerving to box in a moped rider on a Queens highway (h/t the New York Post).

The clip, which was posted on the r/NYStateOfMind Reddit thread Wednesday (May 26), shows the police vehicle riding close to the moped, which is initially between the SUV and a cement divider on what appears to be the Van Wyck Expressway. The moped briefly slows down before cutting across multiple lanes, at which point the SUV once again attempts to box it in and nearly hits the rider.

A person inside a vehicle behind the SUV and moped captured the footage and expressed concern.

“Look at this guy — look at him! Oh my God, he’s trying to hit him," the person is heard saying in the video.