HS Baseball Team Drops Strike Three While Celebrating, Loses Championship
By Jason Hall
May 28, 2023
A New York high school baseball game lost its state championship game by dropping a strike three pitch and celebrating too early.
Pakmyra-Macedon defeated Hornell High School, 6-5, in the New York Section V, Class B1 Final on Saturday (May 27) when Brady Prebalick hustled out a dropped three strike, with Brennan Pipitone providing the tying run and Will Caffyn scoring the game-winning run, PickinSplinters.com reports. The Hornell team was celebrating near the pitcher's mound as the Pakmyra-Macedon players circled the bases while a voice is heard yelling "two outs" repeatedly.
The Hornell catcher appeared to attempt to tag Prebalick, though the home-plate umpire signaled that the baserunner was safe when the catcher looked back at him.
Championship ends with two runs scoring on a dropped strike three while the other team is celebrating thinking they won.— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023
Brutal pic.twitter.com/zL8eBsxMvS
The catcher appeared to think the game was over as he ran over to his teammates, jumping and celebrating prematurely. The ball sat on the field as the team continued to celebrate while the Palmyra-Macedon players circled the bases. One Hornell player was seen pointing toward the plate as he realized the game wasn't actually over, but couldn't communicate with his teammates as they kept celebrating.
The infielder then attempted to make the play himself and a teammate then realized the error, but were too late as the game-winning run crossed the plate. The umpires gathered together and ruled that Palmyra-Macedon scored on the strike out.
“Wait a minute, Hornell’s got to pay attention,” the broadcaster said as the Palmyra-Macedon scored. “I’m not sure what’s going on here.”
“Wow, this has gotta be the most bizarre ending I’ve ever seen,” the broadcaster added as the umpires confirmed their decision and walked off the field.