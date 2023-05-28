HS Baseball Team Drops Strike Three While Celebrating, Loses Championship

The catcher appeared to think the game was over as he ran over to his teammates, jumping and celebrating prematurely. The ball sat on the field as the team continued to celebrate while the Palmyra-Macedon players circled the bases. One Hornell player was seen pointing toward the plate as he realized the game wasn't actually over, but couldn't communicate with his teammates as they kept celebrating.

The infielder then attempted to make the play himself and a teammate then realized the error, but were too late as the game-winning run crossed the plate. The umpires gathered together and ruled that Palmyra-Macedon scored on the strike out.

“Wait a minute, Hornell’s got to pay attention,” the broadcaster said as the Palmyra-Macedon scored. “I’m not sure what’s going on here.”

“Wow, this has gotta be the most bizarre ending I’ve ever seen,” the broadcaster added as the umpires confirmed their decision and walked off the field.