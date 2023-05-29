Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Appears To Be Dating A-List Actress

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be dating Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld following his rumored breakup with longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Allen, 27, and Steinfeld, 26, were spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively by the New York Post last Thursday (May 25), which is believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly. Several photos were captured, including one with Allen putting his arm around Steinfeld as they were walking.

Earlier this month, Allen's presumed ex-girlfriend added fuel to breakup rumors with a social media post at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. Karlee Zacky, who appeared to have attended the event with Williams, posted "Now accepting husband applications @brittwill" in a since-expired Instagram story on Saturday (May 6), which was re-shared by Twitter user and apparent Bills fan @duerinll.