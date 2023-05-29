Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Appears To Be Dating A-List Actress
By Jason Hall
May 29, 2023
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be dating Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld following his rumored breakup with longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.
Allen, 27, and Steinfeld, 26, were spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively by the New York Post last Thursday (May 25), which is believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly. Several photos were captured, including one with Allen putting his arm around Steinfeld as they were walking.
Earlier this month, Allen's presumed ex-girlfriend added fuel to breakup rumors with a social media post at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. Karlee Zacky, who appeared to have attended the event with Williams, posted "Now accepting husband applications @brittwill" in a since-expired Instagram story on Saturday (May 6), which was re-shared by Twitter user and apparent Bills fan @duerinll.
Update: #Bills QB Josh Allen is rumored to be dating Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld, per @nyposthttps://t.co/7FcoXsr0XF pic.twitter.com/jaxcQzWUZS— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023
"Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia," the Twitter user wrote.
Earlier this month, social media users speculated that the couple, who began dating in 2017, had broken up after Williams unfollowed Allen and pictures of the two together had disappeared from her page as of April 17. the New York Post reported at the time.
Allen is among the NFL's top young quarterbacks, having turned the Bills into a perennial contender and being rewarded with a massive long-term extension in 2021, but struggled in the postseason of an injury-riddled year. The Bills were eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year, falling short of preseason expectations as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII.
Allen finished the AFC Divisional Round game with 265 yards and an interception on 25 of 42 passing, failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Buffalo's November 6 loss to the New York Jets, the only other game in which he didn't record a touchdown pass in 2022.