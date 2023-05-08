Friend of Josh Allen's Longtime Girlfriend Adds Fuel To Breakup Rumors

A friend of Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, added fuel to breakup rumors with a social media post at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.

Karlee Zacky, who appeared to have attended the event with Williams, posted "Now accepting husband applications @brittwill" in a since-expired Instagram story on Saturday (May 6), which was re-shared by Twitter user and apparent Bills fan @duerinll.

"Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia," the Twitter user wrote.

Earlier this month, social media users speculated that the couple, who began dating in 2017, had broken up after Williams unfollowed Allen and pictures of the two together had disappeared from her page as of April 17. the New York Post reported at the time.