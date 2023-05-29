Former NBA Champion Nick Nurse Lands Job With NBA Finals Contender: Report

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has reportedly "reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Nurse, who led the Raptors to their first and only NBA championship in franchise history in 2019, went 41-41 during the 2022-23 season, having missed the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

"ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid," Wojnarowski tweeted.