2 Florida Restaurants Named Among America's Best Historic Steakhouses
By Zuri Anderson
May 31, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Steakhouses provide that one-of-a-kind dining experience you won't find at any other restaurant, from the service and wine pairings to the star of the show itself, the steak dinner. It's even better when you're enjoying a meal at a longtime establishment that's been serving patrons for decades.
If you're interested in checking out these steakhouses, Cheapism has a list for you. The website revealed the most iconic historic steakhouses in America.
Two Florida restaurants got the spotlight, and the first one is Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach! Here's why it was chosen:
"The Okeechobee Steakhouse is Florida's Oldest Steakhouse, owned by the same family, same location and building since 1947, and known for its classic steakhouse décor and six cuts of dry-aged steak on the menu, all trimmed the old-fashioned way with a minimal amount of fat and grilled to the customer's preference. "
Then there's Bern's Steakhouse, an acclaimed Tampa eatery with its fair share of accolades. Writers also explained their pick:
"Described by one reviewer as a 'bucket list' destination that attracts visiting celebrities, Berns' Steakhouse is a stylish throwback to the last century. Serving Tampa since 1956, this old-school gem features dry-aged steaks, a vast wine cellar, and authentic mid-century decor. All of the steak entrees come with French onion soup, onion rings, a choice of various salads, vegetables of the day, and a loaded baked potato."