2 Florida Restaurants Named Among America's Best Historic Steakhouses

Steakhouses provide that one-of-a-kind dining experience you won't find at any other restaurant, from the service and wine pairings to the star of the show itself, the steak dinner. It's even better when you're enjoying a meal at a longtime establishment that's been serving patrons for decades.

If you're interested in checking out these steakhouses, Cheapism has a list for you. The website revealed the most iconic historic steakhouses in America.

Two Florida restaurants got the spotlight, and the first one is Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Okeechobee Steakhouse is Florida's Oldest Steakhouse, owned by the same family, same location and building since 1947, and known for its classic steakhouse décor and six cuts of dry-aged steak on the menu, all trimmed the old-fashioned way with a minimal amount of fat and grilled to the customer's preference. "