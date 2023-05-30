Alleged DUI Driver Almost Hits Beachgoers, Asks ‘Why Am I Going to Jail?'
By Zuri Anderson
May 30, 2023
A Florida woman facing charges for allegedly drunk driving on a beach and nearly striking people, including children, over Memorial Day weekend.
The Volusia Sheriff's Office shared body camera footage of deputies questioning 26-year-old Sarah Ramsammy of Orlando, who's accused of barreling down Smyrna Dunes Park and driving her blue SUV into the water on Saturday, May 27. Dozens of people surrounded the vehicle as deputies approached Ramsammy and another woman.
"I was the driver and they kind of stopped us and said we almost hit a child," Ramsammy told cops in the bodycam video. "I didn't think that we did, but that's what they told us." The deputies told her that she wasn't allowed to drive in that area of the beach.
Reckless driver on beach: 5/27/23
Today, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water after speeding down the beach at 50 mph in close proximity to several families and their dogs (it's a dog-friendly park), almost hitting a child. The driver, 26-year-old Sarah Ramsammy of Orlando, was taken into custody and charged with DUI (0.153 BAC) and reckless driving. She was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 27, 2023
"She's gonna go to jail, okay?" a deputy told the woman near Ramsammy.
"And why am I going to jail?" the driver asks.
"'Cause right now, I think you're driving under the influence," the deputy explains. "Then we got reckless with multiple people over here. You were inches away from multiple people."
The sheriff's office said Ramsammy had a BAC of 0.153, which is nearly double the legal limit. She was booked into jail and charged with DUI and reckless driving. The 26-year-old was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Families said they were left shaken by the "scary" incident, including one mother who said Ramsammy allegedly almost hit her kid.
"I was just yelling at them from the window," Ashley Young told WESH. "Like, 'You almost hit my child, firstly, many other kids, dogs.' And she was like, 'Well, I didn't so.'"
Online jail records show Ramsammy's not in custody as of Tuesday, May 30.