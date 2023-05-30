"She's gonna go to jail, okay?" a deputy told the woman near Ramsammy.

"And why am I going to jail?" the driver asks.

"'Cause right now, I think you're driving under the influence," the deputy explains. "Then we got reckless with multiple people over here. You were inches away from multiple people."

The sheriff's office said Ramsammy had a BAC of 0.153, which is nearly double the legal limit. She was booked into jail and charged with DUI and reckless driving. The 26-year-old was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Families said they were left shaken by the "scary" incident, including one mother who said Ramsammy allegedly almost hit her kid.

"I was just yelling at them from the window," Ashley Young told WESH. "Like, 'You almost hit my child, firstly, many other kids, dogs.' And she was like, 'Well, I didn't so.'"

Online jail records show Ramsammy's not in custody as of Tuesday, May 30.