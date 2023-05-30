Arctic Monkeys Perform 'Mardy Bum' Live For First Time In 10 Years

By Logan DeLoye

May 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys surprised fans during their show at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, UK, on Monday by opening with a song that they haven't performed live since 2007! According to Consequence of Sound, the last time the "Do I Wanna Know?" standouts performed the album version of "Mardy Bum" was in 2013. As if opening with the single wasn't surprising enough, the band also performed "My Propeller" for the first time since 2014.

Video footage captured by a fan highlights the Arctic Monkeys leaving it all on stage as the crowd sings along to each lyric. This show was the first of a long run of tour dates across the UK and Ireland including stops in Coventry, Manchester, Norwich, Sheffield, London, Dublin, Ireland, and Glasgow.

The "Snap Out of It" artists will embark on the North American leg of their tour in August, performing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Alpharetta, Georgia, Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Washington, Morrison, Colorado, Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, California, Los Angeles, California, and more! They are also set to perform across Canada with tour stops including Toronto, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Montreal, Quebec.

Arctic Monkeys
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.