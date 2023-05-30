With a history dating back centuries, America has a storied past that you can learn even more about in some pretty unique places. Shermans Travel knows how dedicated history buffs are to learning more about the past and how it influenced where America is today, so it looked for some of the oldest places around the country and compiled a list of the best historic town in each state, from gold mining towns out west to revolutionary sites that date back to America's founding.

So which Arizona town was named the best historic in the state?

Douglas

This Arizona-Mexico border town has plenty of modern amenities to keep you entertained and historic tales to keep you educated. There's even a wildlife refuge that any animal lover will enjoy. Here's what the site had to say:

"Douglas is known for its rich history as a mining and ranching town. The small city is located right along the Mexico border, which makes it easy for travelers to savor authentic Mexican cuisine in the sister city of Agua Prieta. At the nearby San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, travelers can spot animals like jaguars, bats, and hummingbirds."

Check out the full list of each state's most historic town at shermanstravel.com.