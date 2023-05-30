At Least 16 Dead, Dozens Injured In Multiple Memorial Day Weekend Shootings

At least 16 people died and dozens more were injured in multiple shootings across the United States during Memorial Day weekend.

The incidents were reported at beaches, high schools and motorcycle rallies, as well as other locations, in at least eight different states, with the ages of victims ranging from teenagers to people in their 60s, NBC News reports. Nine people were injured during a shooting in the Hollywood Beach area of Hollywood, Florida, Monday (May 30) night, which police said stemmed from an incident involving two groups.

All nine victims were hospitalized in unknown condition and it's believed that some were children. A person of interest was detained and a suspect has been identified by authorities, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi confirmed during a news conference to update the situation.

An incident involving two groups of people on Chicago's North Beach Avenue on Friday (May 26), which resulted in shots fired but no injuries, was among the initial incidents reported, NBC Chicago reports. More than eight people were killed and 32 others injured during later incidents in Chicago throughout the weekend.

Other shootings in the rest of the U.S. included incidents in Baltimore, Maryland; Mesa, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; Red River, New Mexico; Garden Grove, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Washington, D.C. between Friday and Sunday (May 28).