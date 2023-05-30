Former NFL, College Defensive Coach Bill McGovern Dead At 60

Former NFL and college defensive coach Bill McGovern, who most recently worked on Chip Kelly's UCLA staff, has died at the age of 60 following a battle with cancer, UCLA's athletic department announced on its official website.

McCovern, who had previously worked under Kelly as an outside linebackers coach for three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15), reunited with the head coach at UCLA in 2022, working as a defensive coordinator for one season and holding the official title of director of football administration at the time of his death.

"Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today, we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle," McGovern's family said in a statement shared by UCLABruins.com. "In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families. It was the honor of Bill's coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill's coaching career."

McGovern had spent a year as the Chicago Bears' inside linebackers coach for one season prior to joining the UCLA staff in 2022, having previously also worked with the New York Giants, University of Nebraska, Boston College and University of Pittsburgh, as well as several other schools during his 37-year coaching career.