Meek Mill Calls Out DJ Drama For 'Speaking Down' On Him, Drama Responds
By Tony M. Centeno
May 30, 2023
Meek Mill went off on DJ Drama following months of tension between both Philadelphia artists.
On Monday, May 29, Meek took to Twitter and called the Gangsta Grillz artist "goofy" for "always speaking down" on him. He included a screenshot of their recent group chat which show's Drama's response to Meek's accusations.
"I asked drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too told him he’s a goofy," Meek tweeted. "I also hit him when he tried to compare dreams and nightmares to I wanna rock AND DOWNPLAY ME … DONT LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU THEY DONT REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL."
The Dreamchasers founder continued to go in on Drama over a recent interview the veteran artist did in which he called Drake the new JAY-Z of this generation over Meek. In his rant, Meek said he'd never respond to a question like that if someone asked him about Drama and DJ Khaled despite his past work with the Miami DJ. He also alleged that Drama confirmed him to be apart of a "Tiny Desk" performance during his I'm Really Like That album rollout without his consent.
"He confirmed tiny desk without speaking to my team or me," Meek explained. "I told him I wasn’t locking it in … I’m not even on his album …I’m too up to be working another man’s album rollout wtf …everytime I rap I get rich and I ain’t been barely rapping I been on business timing ….I hate these industry n****s, if they can’t use you they try to devalue you to the public!"
Meek claimed his issues with Drama began after the DJ allegedly "started/powered" his past beef with Drake. Things got worse this year when Drama declared his artist Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" replaced "Dreams & Nightmares" as the new anthem of Philly. The discourse from his statement prompted a response from Meek but not directly at Drama.
DJ Drama also took to social media to respond to Meek's recent shots. See what he had to say about the situation below.