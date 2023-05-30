Meek Mill Calls Out DJ Drama For 'Speaking Down' On Him, Drama Responds

The Dreamchasers founder continued to go in on Drama over a recent interview the veteran artist did in which he called Drake the new JAY-Z of this generation over Meek. In his rant, Meek said he'd never respond to a question like that if someone asked him about Drama and DJ Khaled despite his past work with the Miami DJ. He also alleged that Drama confirmed him to be apart of a "Tiny Desk" performance during his I'm Really Like That album rollout without his consent.



"He confirmed tiny desk without speaking to my team or me," Meek explained. "I told him I wasn’t locking it in … I’m not even on his album …I’m too up to be working another man’s album rollout wtf …everytime I rap I get rich and I ain’t been barely rapping I been on business timing ….I hate these industry n****s, if they can’t use you they try to devalue you to the public!"



Meek claimed his issues with Drama began after the DJ allegedly "started/powered" his past beef with Drake. Things got worse this year when Drama declared his artist Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" replaced "Dreams & Nightmares" as the new anthem of Philly. The discourse from his statement prompted a response from Meek but not directly at Drama.



DJ Drama also took to social media to respond to Meek's recent shots. See what he had to say about the situation below.