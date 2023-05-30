Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The Entire State

Are you so hungry for Italian food that you dream in spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, carbonara, or lasagne? In Pennsylvania, the "pasta-bilities" are endless! While there are many Italian-inspired restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer the finest entrees, sides, and deserts, only one is known for serving the best bowl of pasta around. Wether you prefer to enjoy your meal with a tall glass of dry red wine, or cap the evening with espresso; this one-stop pasta shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bowl of pasta in Pennsylvania can be found at Le Virtù located in Philadelphia. LoveFood recommended that first time customers order the Macheroni Alla Mugnaia.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pasta in the entire state:

"The incredible skills of Le Virtù's chefs are best displayed in their signature maccheroni alla mugnaia dish. A long, single strand of hand-pulled pasta is dressed with garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, pecorino cheese, and hot peppers. The dish comes with more hot peppers and chili on the side, should you want to add more spice, but satisfied customers say the pasta is already seasoned to perfection."

For a continued list of the best places to order a bowl of pasta across the country visit lovefood.com.