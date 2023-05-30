Texas Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The Entire State

Are you so hungry for Italian food that you dream in spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, carbonara, or lasagne? In Texas, the "pasta-bilities" are endless! While there are many Italian-inspired restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer the finest entrees, sides, and deserts, only one is known for serving the best bowl of pasta around. Wether you prefer to enjoy your meal with a tall glass of dry red wine, or cap the evening with espresso; this one-stop pasta shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bowl of pasta in Texas can be found at Bludorn located in Houston. LoveFood recommended that first time customers order the Short Rib Ravioli.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pasta in the entire state:

"Another excellent ravioli dish on the list, the offering at Bludorn is somewhat unexpected but much-loved by the customers. Perfectly formed ravioli are stuffed with the softest short rib and served with the unusual combination of blue cheese, figs, and red onion. We guarantee you'll want to lick your plate clean."

