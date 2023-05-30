The Best Romantic Weekend Getaway In Florida

Weekend trips are great alternatives for those who don't feel like a long vacation. It's also the perfect idea if you want to surprise your partner or take a much-needed mini-vacation with them.

For those who need help picking a destination, Thrillist put together a list of every state's best romantic weekend getaway. The list includes big-name cities and under-the-radar destinations, such as "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

Florida's top pick is the Sanibel and Captiva Islands! Here's why it was chosen:

"With tight restrictions that lock out high-rise buildings and most chain restaurants, Sanibel’s vibe is easily distinguishable from the overdeveloped Florida of our collective nightmares. Basically, this is what Florida would look like if it lived up to its full potential: No traffic lights or seedy 'VIP' lounges. Sanibel and its even homier and more remote sister island, Captiva, boast world-renowned beaches showcasing soft, white sand and absurdly glorious sunsets. If you only have time for one, cruise over to the 'secret beach' at Cayo Costa State Park. With nine miles of pristine undeveloped beach only accessible by boat, it’s easily one of the top state parks in the nation."

Sanibel and Captiva are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, but some businesses, attractions, and beaches have reopened since the horrific storm in September 2022. Make sure to consult sources about what's open and what's not while planning your visit.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on thrillist.com.