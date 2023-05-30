The Best Romantic Weekend Getaway In Washington

Weekend trips are great alternatives for those who don't feel like a long vacation. It's also the perfect idea if you want to surprise your partner or take a much-needed mini-vacation with them.

For those who need help picking a destination, Thrillist put together a list of every state's best romantic weekend getaway. The list includes big-name cities and under-the-radar destinations, such as "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

Washington's top pick is Leavenworth! Here's why it was chosen:

"Perched in the Cascade Mountains just two hours from Seattle, Leavenworth bursts with Bavarian charm. It’s best known for being an Alpine wonderland, complete with a small ski hill, plenty of snowshoe trails, fondue by the fireside, and, for better or worse, Christmastime crowds. Luckily, this village is just as beautiful any other time of year. In summer, stroll through the park along the Wenatchee River or head to a nearby u-pick farm to pluck your own apples, cherries, or pears. Book a room at the adults-only Posthotel, a European-style resort and spa with 55 rooms (some with fireplaces and soaking tubs!) each overlooking the river and surrounding mountains. The property’s wellness area is easily the best in the state, complete with hydrotherapy pools, saunas, massage nooks, and nap areas for a luxuriously decadent day of relaxation together."

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on thrillist.com.