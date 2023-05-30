With a history dating back centuries, America has a storied past that you can learn even more about in some pretty unique places. Shermans Travel knows how dedicated history buffs are to learning more about the past and how it influenced where America is today, so it looked for some of the oldest places around the country and compiled a list of the best historic town in each state, from gold mining towns out west to revolutionary sites that date back to America's founding.

So which Wisconsin town was named the best historic in the state?

Cedarburg

Located about 20 miles outside of Milwaukee, Cedarburg houses modern business in historic buildings and is even the site of several festivals throughout the year. Here's what the site had to say:

"Cedarburg dates back to the 1840s when it was founded by German and Irish immigrants. Today, the town — which is just 20 miles north of Milwaukee — is home to the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Cedarbug also hosts a handful of annual festivals, including the Strawberry Festival, the Wine & Harvest Festival, Oktoberfest, and the Winter Carnival. The Cedarburg Grist Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is just one of several historic buildings here. Just down the road is the Hilgen-Wittenberg Woolen Mill, a former textile factory that's been transformed into Cedar Creek Settlement, where you'll find plenty of shopping, drinking, and dining options."

