Zayn Malik Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans 'Who I Owe My Life To'
By Sarah Tate
May 30, 2023
Zayn Malik was feeling the love over the weekend and thanked his fans in a heartfelt message on social media. In a rare move, Zayn took to Twitter to share some of his thoughts about his fans' support throughout his career, saying he owes "my life" to them for their continued support.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to," he said. "Love and adore you and see everything you do for me. ❤️"
Fans were quick to show their support right back, flooding the comment with sweet messages like, "ZAYN WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH" and "we're so proud of you and we will always support you!!"
Other commenters were worried that the message signaled the "PILLOWTALK" singer's goodbye to music, per Page Six. One user wrote, "i think you forgot to add 'can't wait to show you guys what has been in the making' bro don't scare me like this pls im a overthinker."
Concerned fans can take a deep breath and look toward the future as Zayn potentially has new music coming our way. In December 2022, it was reported that one of his artist pages said he was "currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album."