Zayn Malik Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans 'Who I Owe My Life To'

Zayn Malik was feeling the love over the weekend and thanked his fans in a heartfelt message on social media. In a rare move, Zayn took to Twitter to share some of his thoughts about his fans' support throughout his career, saying he owes "my life" to them for their continued support.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to," he said. "Love and adore you and see everything you do for me. ❤️"

Fans were quick to show their support right back, flooding the comment with sweet messages like, "ZAYN WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH" and "we're so proud of you and we will always support you!!"