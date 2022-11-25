Zayn Malik Releases 'Angel' Cover In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix's 80th Birthday

Zayn Malik just released a soulful cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" in honor of what would have been the late Rock 'n' Roll icon's 80th birthday. According to NME, the cover also stands out as Zayn's first single release of the year. The "Angel" cover was released on November 25th, just two days before the celebration of Hendrix's 80th birthday. Hendrix died on September 18th, 1970 at the young age of 27-years-old. NME mentioned that the initial release of 'Angel' was done by the Hendrix Estate one year after the legend passed away.

Hendrix' original guitar recording was perfectly paired with Zayn's emotional, soulful tone to create this special cover.