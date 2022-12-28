Zayn Shares 'Highly Anticipated' Career Update

One fan pointed out that the news of Zayn working on his fourth studio album has been included on his artist page "for months," but many fans must have missed it because that didn't stop the tweet from going viral with over 2.8 million views and over 52,000 likes.

The upcoming album will be his first since 2021's Nobody Is Listening which featured the singles "Better" and Vibez." Other studio albums in Zayn's discography include his sophomore effort Icarus Falls and his debut solo album Mind of Mine.

Zayn's most recent musical release came in late November when the singer released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" in honor of what would have been the late Rock 'n' Roll icon's 80th birthday. "Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honor," he wrote on Instagram when it dropped on November 25th. "I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans."