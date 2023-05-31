Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Georgia?

Victory Sandwich Bar

It's all in the name! If you stop by Victory Sandwich Bar in Atlanta, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the Hambo was named the best of the best in all of Georgia. This popular Atlanta eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

Victory Sandwich Bar is located at 913 Bernina Avenue NE in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hip Atlanta joint Victory Sandwich screams industrial chic, with its hanging lights, wooden booths, and leather stool-lined bar. But it's not a case of style over substance, as customers love its innovative sandwiches. A particular favorite is the Hambo — a delicious combination of proscuitto, mozzarella, arugula, apple, and reduced balsamic all squished between two slices of toasted ciabatta bread."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the country's best sandwiches.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.