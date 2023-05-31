Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Georgia?

Victory Sandwich Bar

It's all in the name! If you stop by Victory Sandwich Bar in Atlanta, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the Hambo was named the best of the best in all of Georgia. This popular Atlanta eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

Victory Sandwich Bar is located at 913 Bernina Avenue NE in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hip Atlanta joint Victory Sandwich screams industrial chic, with its hanging lights, wooden booths, and leather stool-lined bar. But it's not a case of style over substance, as customers love its innovative sandwiches. A particular favorite is the Hambo — a delicious combination of proscuitto, mozzarella, arugula, apple, and reduced balsamic all squished between two slices of toasted ciabatta bread."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the country's best sandwiches.