Guns N' Roses Reveal List Of Special Tour Openers, Add New Dates

Guns N' Roses have just announced the names of the special guests that will be joining them on their 2023 world tour, and you're not going to want to miss this! According to The Rock Revival, Guns N' Roses will be joined by Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Dirty Honey, The Warning, and country queen Carrie Underwood among other notable acts.

The Pretenders will open for the "You Could Be Mine" standouts in Madrid, Spain, Vigo, Spain, Glasgow, UK, Frankfurt, Germany, Bern, Switzerland, Rome, Italy, Landgraaf, Netherlands, Hershey, Pennsylvania, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, and Toronto, Ontario. Alice in Chains will open for Guns N' Roses in Kansas City, Missouri, San Antonio, Texas, Houston, Texas, San Diego, California, Sacramento, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Vancouver, British Columbia. A few other acts opening for the band include Generation Sex, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons, and The Last Internationale.

As if announcing a full list of impressive openers wasn't enough, the "Welcome to the Jungle" artists added a handful of dates to their tour schedule. The newly added tour dates include stops in Seattle, Washington, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Indio, California for Power Trip, and Atlanta, Georgia for Music Midtown in September.