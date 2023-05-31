Huge Snake Surprises Floridian In Their Home: 'Found This Nope Rope'

A Florida homeowner was quite startled when they found a massive snake lurking inside their house. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to the home and pulled the "nope rope" from the residence, according to a Facebook statement posted Tuesday (May 30).

"A citizen got quite the surprise when they found this 'nope rope' in their home," deputies wrote. "Thankfully, it was just a Eastern Ratsnake and not dangerous but an unexpected visitor nonetheless. Deputies came to the rescue and relocated this docile guy to a wooded area."

No word on how this snake snuck its way into the home.