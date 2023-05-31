Huge Snake Surprises Floridian In Their Home: 'Found This Nope Rope'
By Zuri Anderson
May 31, 2023
A Florida homeowner was quite startled when they found a massive snake lurking inside their house. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to the home and pulled the "nope rope" from the residence, according to a Facebook statement posted Tuesday (May 30).
"A citizen got quite the surprise when they found this 'nope rope' in their home," deputies wrote. "Thankfully, it was just a Eastern Ratsnake and not dangerous but an unexpected visitor nonetheless. Deputies came to the rescue and relocated this docile guy to a wooded area."
No word on how this snake snuck its way into the home.
A citizen got quite the surprise when they found this "nope rope" in their home. Thankfully, it was just a Eastern...Posted by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 30, 2023
According to the Florida Museum, Eastern rat snakes can grow up to 6 feet in length. While non-venomous and usually flee at the sight of people or pets, they're ready to bite if they feel threatened.
"Virtually all bites occur when the snakes are intentionally molested," according to the university's page on the reptile. These yellowish snakes can be found in the Panhandle down through Key Largo.
It's not unusual for Floridians to find reptiles lurking in their home or on their property. Whether it's iguanas clinging to toilet bowls or alligators taking a swim in people's pools, officials always recommend you contact law enforcement or Florida Fish and Wildlife for removal.