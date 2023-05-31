Illinois Town Named Best Historic Town In The Entire State

American history shines through every road sign, old brick building, and run-down cafe in each of America's small towns. Stories from years past beam through every boarded door, slow stoplight, and dirt road that runs through the backbone of the country. Each state offers a fair amount of history, but there is only one town in each state known for offering the best, richest, history. This town's history is known far and wide by locals and travelers visiting the area to experience the unique culture.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's travel, the best historic town in Illinois is Antioch. Antioch is known for housing infamous Chicago gangsters Al Capone and Bugs Moran's summer homes. The two would spend a few seasons in Antioch when they were alive.

Here is what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best historic town in Illinois:

"Antioch was first settled in the 1830s, and many early 20th century buildings still stand. The Historic Downtown District has more than 100 restaurants, antique shops, and boutiques to choose from. Finally, if you're fascinated by the history of Chicago gangsters, you'll love the fact that Al Capone and Bugs Moran both had summer homes in the area."

