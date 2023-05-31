After a four month break away from Fall Out Boy, guitarist Joe Trohman is "officially" returning to the band.

Trohman announced in January that he was taking a step back from FOB after sharing that his mental health had "rapidly deteriorated," saying that he needed a break "to avoid fading away and never returning." While he said at the time that his "difficult by necessary" decision was a temporary one, always planning to come back, his official return date was up in the air.

On Monday (May 29), Trohman took to his Instagram to announce that he was "officially back" with the band, sharing a message to fans for their support during the months he was away.