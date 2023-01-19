Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman is taking a step back from the band to focus on his mental health, which he said has "rapidly deteriorated."

The 38-year-old guitarist made the announcement in a statement shared to Fall Out Boy's social media accounts on Wednesday (January 18), keeping details private but sharing that the choice to temporarily take a break from work was to avoid "fading away and never returning."

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," he wrote. "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."