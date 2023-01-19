Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break From Band To Focus On Mental Health
By Sarah Tate
January 19, 2023
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman is taking a step back from the band to focus on his mental health, which he said has "rapidly deteriorated."
The 38-year-old guitarist made the announcement in a statement shared to Fall Out Boy's social media accounts on Wednesday (January 18), keeping details private but sharing that the choice to temporarily take a break from work was to avoid "fading away and never returning."
"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," he wrote. "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."
a note from Joe: pic.twitter.com/CbK887oWLn— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2023
Trohman has previously opened up about his mental health struggles, talking in his "I Hate Myself" podcast about dealing with depression, imposter syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder, per Page Six. In his announcement, he said the "difficult but necessary" decision comes at a bad time given the band is gearing up to drop their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust and releasing their latest single just this week.
"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he said. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."
He signed off with, "Smell you sooner than later."