Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Ohio?

J&W Sandwich Shoppe

If you stop by J&W Sandwich Shoppe, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the club sandwich was named the best of the best in all of Ohio. This popular Cincinnati-area eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

J&W Sandwich Shoppe is located at 2004 Worth Avenue in Norwood.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Cincinnati's J&W Sandwich Shoppe whips up all the classics in its pocket-sized shop. You can't go wrong with customer favorite, the club sandwich. Piled high, there's plenty of bacon and ham as well as a generous amount of tomato and lettuce. People say the meat is incredibly flavorful, the bread is perfectly toasted, and it's just a great value sandwich."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the country's best sandwiches.