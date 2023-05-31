Popular Destination Named The Best City To Live In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 1, 2023

Skyscrapers at dusk
Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a new place to live can be a time-consuming process. Whether you're looking to save some money or need a change of scenery, there are hundreds of quality cities, towns, and communities in the United States. The problem arises when there are too many good choices and if they're a great fit for you.

If you're looking for a new home and need top-tier options, Niche revealed the best cities to live in every state for 2023. Researchers said they determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on city data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Tampa was ranked as the No. 1 city to live in Florida! This popular destination ranked high in weather, nightlife, outdoor activities, family-friendliness, and more. Niche also provided more information on Tampa:

"Living in Tampa offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Tampa there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Tampa... The public schools in Tampa are highly rated."

Here are the top 10 best cities to live in Florida:

  1. Tampa
  2. Gainesville
  3. St. Petersburg
  4. Tallahassee
  5. Orlando
  6. Fort Lauderdale
  7. Clearwater
  8. Jacksonville
  9. Palm Bay
  10. Lakeland

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.

