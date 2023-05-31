With a history dating back centuries, America has a storied past that you can learn even more about in some pretty unique places. Shermans Travel knows how dedicated history buffs are to learning more about the past and how it influenced where America is today, so it looked for some of the oldest places around the country and compiled a list of the best historic town in each state, from gold mining towns out west to revolutionary sites that date back to America's founding.

So which South Carolina town was named the best historic in the state?

Georgetown

Located near South Carolina's coast, Georgetown has a history that dates back to the revolutionary era, with rumors that America's very first president even stayed at one of the town's oldest homes. Here's what the site had to say:

"Georgetown is the third-oldest city in South Carolina. The region was one of the largest rice producers during colonial times, and you can learn more about it by visiting the Rice Museum. The Bethel AME Church, which was established shortly after the Emancipation Proclamation as Georgetown's first separate black congregation, is another must-see, as is the Stewart Parker House, which is one of the city's oldest homes. (Plus, President George Washington is rumored to have stayed here in 1791.) Before you skip town, stop by Front Street for some retail therapy."

Check out the full list of each state's most historic town at shermanstravel.com.