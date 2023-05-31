Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The State

Sandwiches are a versatile meal that can range anywhere from a smothered open-face meal to a handheld morsel that is perfect for a busy (but hungry) person on the go. Because of the variety, you are pretty much guaranteed to find an incredible sandwich anywhere you go, but one food site took things a step further and found where you can find the best sandwich in the state.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of where you can find the best sandwich in each state, "from classic Ruebens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs."

So where can you find the best sandwich in Tennessee?

Mitchell Delicatessen

If you stop by Mitchell Deli, you'll likely find a sandwich sure to impress, but the smoked BBQ beef brisket was named the best of the best in all of Tennessee. This popular Nashville eatery was even named the best sandwich shop in the state!

Mitchell Delicatessen is located at 1306 McGavock Pike in Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A Nashville staple since 2008, chef David Mitchell's Mitchell Delicatessen had people queuing out the door for its sandwiches from day one, with the smoked BBQ beef brisket a huge favorite. House brisket is paired with Swiss cheese, house-made BBQ sauce, smoked onion jam, cilantro, and pickle and lime mayo, and served on a delicious hoagie. Customers say they're still thinking about it for days afterwards."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the country's best sandwiches.