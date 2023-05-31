Two California Spots Among The 15 Best Weekend Beach Getaways In The US

By Logan DeLoye

May 31, 2023

Laguna Beach, Victoria Beach, CA
Photo: Moment RF

It's time for a weekend getaway, and you've earned it! What better way to kick off a fun weekend than by taking a trip to the beach to soak up the sun with your favorite people? And not just any beach, but the best beach for weekend getaways in the entire state. This beach is known for its relaxing vibes, surrounding beauty, and convenient location among other desirable vacation qualities.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best beach for a weekend getaway in California is Laguna Beach and Monterey County.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best beach for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

Monterey County:

"Covering some of the most picturesque spots on the California coast, Monterey County is perfect for a beach getaway from San Francisco. Opt to stay in a charming waterfront town like Carmel or Monterey to enjoy great local dining and sandy beaches. Try the L'Auberge Carmel, a historic Relais & Châteaux property just blocks from the beach. This area is heaven for golfers, too, with several stunning courses located on the water."

Laguna Beach:

"Although there are several great beaches in Los Angeles, sometimes you just want to get away. An hour's drive from downtown L.A., Laguna Beach feels like a vacation from the city without having to go too far. Relax on the beach, see marine creatures in the tide pools, or enjoy water sports like kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing, or skim boarding, which actually started in Laguna. Book a stay at the five-star Montage Laguna Beach or The Ranch at Laguna Beach for a luxurious weekend away."

For a continued list of the best beach weekend getaways across the country visit travelandleisure.com.

