Tyrese Explains Why He’s Drug-Free, Talks New Album & More

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyrese shares his thoughts about AI. Unlike some artists who've made a stink over artificial intelligence in music, the seasoned singer doesn't seem to think the newfound technology is a major issue.



"I'll tell you what I have a problem with, and it ain't that," Tyrese said. "I got a problem with the family court system. Ain't nobody worried about no damn AI. I got real stuff that I have a problem with. It ain't that."



It doesn't seem like Tyrese will be using AI to complete his new album Beautiful Pain, which is set to drop later this year. A few months ago, he dropped the album's first single "Don't Think You Ever Loved Me" via Voltron Records. The song is based off the tumultuous end of his marriage to Samantha Lee Gibson.



"I'm still trying to figure out why," Tyrese said regarding his ex-wife's decision to leave him. "Those are real problems."



Watch the entire interview below.