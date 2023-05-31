Update On Aaron Rodgers' Injury Status

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited in practice on Wednesday (May 31) as he continues to recover from a calf injury but is expected to be a full participant on Friday (June 2), head coach Robert Saleh told reporters via NFL.com.

Last week, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers appeared to have suffered a potential injury during the team's OTAs session.

"Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right," Russini tweeted from the practice on May 23. "Rodgers looks to be trying to put some weight on it while watching practice to the side. He is standing with the teams head strength and conditioning coach."