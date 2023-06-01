2 Colorado Donut Shops Named Among The Best In America
By Zuri Anderson
June 2, 2023
When it comes to a warm, fluffy donut, you can enjoy it just about any time. From the start of the morning to the end of a long, busy day, these delightful treats are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Even better are the various different flavors and types crafted at dedicated donut shops.
That's why Yelp released its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops in the country, from dedicated bakeries to hybrid businesses serving up delicious variations.
Two Colorado donut shops made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs! Coming in the No. 22 spot overall, this acclaimed shop and deli serves six kinds of donuts, from cake donuts and raised ones to croissant-like donuts called "croughnuts."
Mr. Donuts was the other donut shop representing the Centennial State, ranking at No. 70 overall. Located in Lone Tree, Yelpers had nothing but nice things to say about the wide selection. Some gushed about the croissant donuts, while others enjoyed the simple glazed and other assorted flavors.
Here's how Yelp picked the top donut shops in America:
"We identified businesses in the donuts category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023. This list looked at businesses in the US and Canada. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 1st, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 1st, 2023."
Curious about the other amazing donut shops? Check out the full list on yelp.com.