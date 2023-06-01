2 Colorado Donut Shops Named Among The Best In America

When it comes to a warm, fluffy donut, you can enjoy it just about any time. From the start of the morning to the end of a long, busy day, these delightful treats are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Even better are the various different flavors and types crafted at dedicated donut shops.

That's why Yelp released its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops in the country, from dedicated bakeries to hybrid businesses serving up delicious variations.

Two Colorado donut shops made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs! Coming in the No. 22 spot overall, this acclaimed shop and deli serves six kinds of donuts, from cake donuts and raised ones to croissant-like donuts called "croughnuts."