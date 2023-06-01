Is there anything more American than a hot dog? For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are a classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state based on user reviews, awards, and personal experience. According to the site, the list is filled with restaurants serving classic dogs like chili cheese or Chicago to some that have a more unique style.

So what was named the best place for hot dogs in Arizona? The best hot dog joint in the Grand Canyon State, is Short Leash Hotdogs & Rollover Doughnuts. Even by just hearing the name, you can believe that you're going to find a hot dog on the menu that is just to your liking, plus a nice sweet treat to enjoy after! Short Leash is located at 4221 N. 7th Avenue in Phoenix.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Gourmet hot dogs, craft beer, and house-made brioche doughnuts are the order of the day at Short Leash Hotdogs in Phoenix. There's a long list of hot dogs to try, from all-beef and bratwurst to veggie and spicy link, most of which are unconventionally service in naan bread with a range of toppings Customers love the Lady — a mix of sautéed onions, fried pickles, and chipotle cream cheese — and the Poutine Dog, smothered with French fries, cheese curds, and gravy."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best hot dog joints in the country.