Beloved Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Hot Dogs

By Zuri Anderson

June 1, 2023

Hot dog with pickled on a chopping board
Photo: Getty Images

Hot dogs are an undeniable American classic that you'll usually find at barbecues and parties. But if you don't feel like firing up the grill, there are plenty of eateries offering their own takes on this popular handheld, from sit-down restaurants and neighborhood joints to food stands on street corners.

If you consider yourself a hot dog connoisseur, LoveFood released a list of every state's best hot dogs, including classic recipes and jaw-dropping takes on the beef and bun.

According to writers, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs serves Colorado's best hot dogs! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"Featured on Anthony Bourdain's hit show No Reservations among others, Denver's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has received plenty of attention. It also gets lots of praise from customers. The restaurant serves incredible hot dogs, including exotic options like ostrich, wild boar, rattlesnake and rabbit, buffalo, and reindeer. There's a selection of gourmet toppings to choose from, including The Desert, a mix of Harissa roasted cactus, Malaysian curry jam, scallions, cilantro, and onions."

Biker Jim's has three restaurants and several food carts across the Denver area.

Need some more suggestions for your bucket list? Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.