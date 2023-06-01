Beloved Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are an undeniable American classic that you'll usually find at barbecues and parties. But if you don't feel like firing up the grill, there are plenty of eateries offering their own takes on this popular handheld, from sit-down restaurants and neighborhood joints to food stands on street corners.

If you consider yourself a hot dog connoisseur, LoveFood released a list of every state's best hot dogs, including classic recipes and jaw-dropping takes on the beef and bun.

According to writers, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs serves Colorado's best hot dogs! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"Featured on Anthony Bourdain's hit show No Reservations among others, Denver's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has received plenty of attention. It also gets lots of praise from customers. The restaurant serves incredible hot dogs, including exotic options like ostrich, wild boar, rattlesnake and rabbit, buffalo, and reindeer. There's a selection of gourmet toppings to choose from, including The Desert, a mix of Harissa roasted cactus, Malaysian curry jam, scallions, cilantro, and onions."