Celtics Make Decision On Joe Mazzulla's Future

The Boston Celtics will retain head coach Joe Mazzulla amid speculation regarding his future, team president Brad Stevens confirmed while addressing reporters on Thursday (June 1).

"He's a terrific leader," Stevens said via ESPN. "He'll only get better at anything that he can learn from this year, because he's constantly trying to learn. And he's accountable."

Mazulla, 34, was named interim head coach just prior to the 2022-23 season amid the yearlong suspension of former head coach Ime Udoka, who replaced Stevens after he accepted his executive role one year prior. The Celtics officially named Mazzulla as their 19th full-time head coach in franchise history in February, having had the NBA's best record heading into the All-Star break.