Is there anything more American than a hot dog? For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are a classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state based on user reviews, awards, and personal experience. According to the site, the list is filled with restaurants serving classic dogs like chili cheese or Chicago to some that have a more unique style.

So what was named the best place for hot dogs in Georgia? The best hot dog joint in the Peach State, with several locations around the state, is The Original Hot Dog Factory. Even by just hearing the name, you can believe that you're going to find a hot dog on the menu that is just to your liking. Learn more and check out the menu at the restaurant's website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Top service, great value for money and, of course, tasty hot dogs all make Georgia-born chain The Original Hot Dog Factory a customer favorite. A couple of standout options include the Hawaiian Dog (a grilled beef hot dog with bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and pineapple) and the Detroit Coney (a beef hot dog with chili, shredded cheese, and chopped onions)."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best hot dog joints in the country.