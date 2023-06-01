"It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything," he continued. "'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.'"



Moneybagg Yo continued to open up about a series of challenges he faced over the past year from losing the mother of his three children, Chyna Santana, to Fletcher's miscarriage. 'Bagg revealed that he actually raps about the miscarriage situation with Ari on a new song featured on his upcoming mixtape.



"It's a song called 'Going Through Some Things' that's on Hard To Love where I talk about the miscarriage situation," Bagg said.



His new mixtape Hard To Love drops on June 2. Watch the full interview below.