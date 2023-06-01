Moneybagg Yo Shares Intimate Details About Relationship With Ari Fletcher
By Tony M. Centeno
Moneybagg Yo is finally being more transparent about his relationship with Ari Fletcher.
On Wednesday, May 31, Angie Martinez dropped the latest episode of her In Real Life podcast featuring the Memphis artist. During their deep dive into his personal life, 'Bagg opened up about how he was able to win back his girlfriend Ari after he admitted to cheating on her.
"I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in," he explained. "I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that. She ain't take that well and it got crazy."
"It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything," he continued. "'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.'"
Moneybagg Yo continued to open up about a series of challenges he faced over the past year from losing the mother of his three children, Chyna Santana, to Fletcher's miscarriage. 'Bagg revealed that he actually raps about the miscarriage situation with Ari on a new song featured on his upcoming mixtape.
"It's a song called 'Going Through Some Things' that's on Hard To Love where I talk about the miscarriage situation," Bagg said.
His new mixtape Hard To Love drops on June 2. Watch the full interview below.