Ari Fletcher Confirms She And Moneybagg Yo Had A Miscarriage

“Yes, that was me in the picture, pregnant. That was me,” Ari admitted. “Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage. God said not right now. Probably in the future.”



In addition to the baby bump rumor, she also gave her thoughts on another rumor that plagued her recently. Fans were nearly convinced that Ari had moved on to another major rapper, Meek Mill, after they took reportedly took photos in the same hotel. Meek didn't take long to deny all reports that he was in the same hotel room as Ari. Weeks after the rumors about her with Meek and Portuguese soccer player Renato Sanches swirled, the businesswoman finally put the rumors to rest.



“I do not know that man, “she said of Sanches. She also denied ever dating Meek.



Ari Fletcher also revealed why she broke up with Moneybagg, but it wasn't over anything too dramatic. According to her, "it was something solely between me and him." Despite reports of their breakup, there have been clues that the couple are reconciling their differences. She was just spotted at the rapper's birthday party at Harbor New York City over the weekend. We'll see if they do officially get back together again in the future, but for now, catch the latest episode of Dinner With The Don below.

