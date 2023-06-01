Nebraska Town Named Best Historic Town In The Entire State

American history shines through every road sign, old brick building, and run-down cafe in each of America's small towns. Stories from years past beam through every boarded door, slow stoplight, and dirt road that runs through the backbone of the country. Each state offers a fair amount of history, but there is only one town in each state known for offering the best, richest, history. This town's history is known far and wide by locals and travelers visiting the area to experience the unique culture.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's travel, the best historic town in all of Nebraska is Aurora. Aurora is known for its historic museums and cute boutiques scattered across the town.

Here is what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best historic town in Nebraska:

"Aurora dates back to 1887, and you can learn more about the region's early history and culture by visiting the Plainsman Museum. The lively Central Park Square is home to the historic 1895-era Hamilton Country Courthouse — along with several shopping and dining options like Susan's Books & Gifts, Rath's Cafe, and Lilie Jack Boutique."

