Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In The Entire State

Are you so hungry for Italian food that you dream in spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli, carbonara, or lasagne? In Nebraska, the "pasta-bilities" are endless! While there are many Italian-inspired restaurants scattered throughout the state that offer the finest entrees, sides, and deserts, only one is known for serving the best bowl of pasta around. Wether you prefer to enjoy your meal with a tall glass of dry red wine, or cap the evening with espresso; this one-stop pasta shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bowl of pasta in Nebraska can be found at Spezia located in Omaha. LoveFood recommended that first time customers order the Giglio with chicken and asparagus.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pasta in the entire state:

"Although better known for its steaks, Spezia's pasta offerings are excellent too. A standout dish, the giglio with chicken and asparagus combines the twisty pasta shapes with a creamy pesto sauce, grilled chicken pieces, toasted yellow peppers, asparagus, and tomato basil relish. It's as colorful as it is delicious."

