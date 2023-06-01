New Safety Measures Implemented After Horse Deaths At Churchill Downs

By Jason Hall

June 1, 2023

Kentucky Derby Previews
Photo: Getty Images

Churchill Downs announced a new set of safety measures intended to improve the health of horses after several deaths in the days leading up to and after the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, WDRB reports.

Officials met during an "emergency summit" to discuss the 12 horse fatalities that took place during a monthlong span before making recommended changes which include the following changes that went into effect immediately, per WDRB:

  • A pause of track-based incentives such as trainer start bonuses and purse pay-out allocations to every race finisher through last place. Purse pay-outs will now be limited to the top five finishers. Churchill Downs officials will engage in ongoing discussions with horsemen to determine ways to reallocate these funds to best serve industry needs. With record-high purses, Churchill has been able to allocate purse money to all starters.
  • Restricting the number of starts per horse to four starts during a rolling eight-week period.
  • Ineligibility standards for poor performance. Horses that are beaten by more than 12 lengths in five consecutive starts will be ineligible to race at Churchill Downs until approved by the Equine Medical Director to return.

A total of 12 horses were put down at Churchill Downs during the past month, which included five leading up to the Kentucky Derby and two more on the day of the race. Mage stayed in Louisville in the days after winning the Kentucky Derby, but ended up competing in the second leg of the Triple Crown during the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes, which was won by National Treasure.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.